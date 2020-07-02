Noida: Man held for raping woman

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and forcefully terminating her pregnancy after promising to marry her, police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the man, who works in a private firm and lives in Barola village of Noida, at the Sector 49 police station on Tuesday, on the basis of a complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman.



The woman, a divorcee, has accused the man of rape and forcefully aborting her pregnancy after promising marriage but not keeping his word. She has also accused the man's mother of aiding the abortion and later thrashing her, according to officials.

"The accused was arrested on Wednesday near his village. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 373 (rape), 313 (miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy)," a police spokesperson said.

According to officials privy to the probe, the man and the woman had known each other for around three years and met when the woman had come to live at his property on rent with her erstwhile husband. "Eventually, they (accused and victim) got close and she divorced her husband. The alleged rape and abortion took place earlier but the complaint was filed on Tuesday," an official said.

When inquired about the details of abortion, the woman said she was taken to the neighbouring Ghaziabad

district for it and did not know much about it, the police official said. Further proceeding in the case is underway, the police said.