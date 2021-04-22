Noida: Man held for black marketing Remdesivir drug

Noida: A man has been arrested by Noida police for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections. Police have recovered 105 vials of the injections which were supposed to be delivered to needy clients.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Rachit Ghai, a resident of Pitampura area in Delhi and currently living in Sector 168 of Noida.

The arrest was made by a team of Noida Sector 20 police station and Crime Branch Gautam Budh Nagar. "Since the Remdesivir injection is on high demand in market amid increasing Coronavirus cases, the accused had been supplying injections at exorbitant prices," said Abhishek Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The officer further said that the accused has sources injections from Delhi and Chandigarh.

"During interrogations, the accused told police that these injections were supposed to be delivered to clients in Noida and nearby region. The accused was selling the injection at

Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per unit to needy people. We are now trying to trace the source of the medicine," the officer added.

Police have recovered Rs 1.54 lakh cash from the possession of accused. The accused has been booked under IPC Section 420, relevant sections of epidemic diseases act and drugs and cosmetics act, 1945.