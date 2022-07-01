Noida man arrested for supporting Udaipur killing on social media
noida: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supporting the killing of the tailor in Udaipur through his social media post, officials said on Thursday.
Police has asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb the law and order in the district.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Chaprauli village near Sector 168 and works as a welder at his father's shop.
"On Wednesday evening, we received complaint from a resident from Chaprauli village filed a complaint with us stating that his friend Khan had made an inappropriate comment which supported the Udaipur killing of a tailor" Sudhir Kumar, SHO of expressway police
station said.
Following the complaint, a case under sections 505 (2) (offence at a place of worship or religious gathering) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with the intent to insult any religion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him and he was arrested.
"During investigation, it was found that a news portal had uploaded the viral video of the Udaipur incident on a social media platform and was taking comments from a political leader on it. Khan had liked the video and commented saying they did a good job. The complainant took a screenshot of it and informed about it to the police," Kumar added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shinde is CM, Fadnavis his Dy30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
'Govt working to provide high-speed internet to every village'30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
States asked not to delay reg of FIRs in crimes against SCs, STs30 Jun 2022 7:15 PM GMT
'No waterlogging recorded at 6 places out of 7 severe hotspots'30 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Guj BJP team found no discrepancies in Mohalla Clinics, schools:...30 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT