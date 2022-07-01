Noida man arrested for supporting Udaipur killing on social media

noida: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supporting the killing of the tailor in Udaipur through his social media post, officials said on Thursday.



Police has asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb the law and order in the district.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Chaprauli village near Sector 168 and works as a welder at his father's shop.

"On Wednesday evening, we received complaint from a resident from Chaprauli village filed a complaint with us stating that his friend Khan had made an inappropriate comment which supported the Udaipur killing of a tailor" Sudhir Kumar, SHO of expressway police

station said.

Following the complaint, a case under sections 505 (2) (offence at a place of worship or religious gathering) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with the intent to insult any religion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him and he was arrested.

"During investigation, it was found that a news portal had uploaded the viral video of the Udaipur incident on a social media platform and was taking comments from a political leader on it. Khan had liked the video and commented saying they did a good job. The complainant took a screenshot of it and informed about it to the police," Kumar added.