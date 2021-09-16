NOIDA launches mobile application for hassle-free online registration of pets

Noida: Easing the process of pet registration, the Noida Authority has launched a mobile application where residents can register their pets by just sitting at home. Earlier, the pet owners had to visit authority office for registration.



As per officials, the mobile app will enable pet owners to upload all the required vaccine documents, photographs and registration fees online. "After paying the fee, a registration certificate will be given to the dog owners, which has to be renewed every year," a senior Noida authority officer said. The authority has fixed Rs 500 per year as fee to register a pet.

Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive officer (CEO), Noida authority said that a pet owner will have to download Noida Authority Pet Registration Application (NAPR) in their mobile phone. "The pet owner will have to fill all the required information related to the pet in the mobile app database and the application fees can be paid online. The process is hassle-free and will help the authority compile data on the pets in the city," said Maheshwari. A registration fees worth Rs 1,000 has been fixed by the authority to register a pet.

The CEO further informed that the pet owners can also register their complaint regarding open defecation of pets by other pet owners. "While a defecation area for pets has been marked at every residential society in city, the app will enable to act against open defecation. A fine of Rs 100 will be levied on the first time offenders which will be extended to Rs 500 for repeated attempt. Later their registration will be cancelled," the CEO added.