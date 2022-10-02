Noida judged cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh

Noida: In a pride moment for Noida, the smart city has bagged first position for the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh in the latest Swachh Survekshan-2022.



Starting from 324th rank in 2018, Noida has been continuously improving its rank to 25th in 2020, 4th in 2021 and finally securing the top position in 2022.

Officials said that Noida bagged this award as the city focus on advanced waste disposal management system along with using its resources for self-sustainability.

As per Noida authority officials, the results were announced at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and the Noida city has scored 6,332 points out of 7,500 points in the assessment.

While Noida remained on top in state, the city also managed to secure 5th position in its category and 11th position overall making it the Best Self Sustainable Medium City.

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer, Ritu Maheshwari, received that award along with UP industrial minister Nand Gopal Nandi, at the Swachh Survekshan award ceremony on behalf of Noida.

The survey was based on the collection of segregated waste and its maintenance till the processing site, treatment and reuse of waste water, curtailment of solid waste-based air pollution, engaging technology-driven monitoring, among others. The rankings were based on three stages — service-level progress, marks of certification (ODF — open-defecation free, ODF+, ODF ++, water and citizen's voice).