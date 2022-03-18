Noida: In cow meat smuggling case, cops arrest man after encounter

Noida: Following a broad daylight gun battle with police, an accused has been arrested by police from sector 62 area on Thursday morning for his alleged involvement in cow meat smuggling. Cops said that the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

According to police, on February 6, the team of Sector 58 police station had arrested 3 persons and unearthed a gang of smugglers who sold cow meat.

"Our team had recovered 600 kgs of cow meat from their possession which they were going to supply in Ghazipur mandi of Delhi. During sustained interrogation, names of 5 more accused came to light who were identified as Shekhar Kumar, Sahil, Sajid, Hameed and Sonu," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said while adding that the gang used to supply cow meat in Delhi/ NCR.

The officer further said that one of the accused had shot in his leg and the second managed to escape from the spot. The accused was identified as Shekhar Kumar, a native of Hapur district, who is currently undergoing treatment. While the accused who managed to flee has been identified as Sajid, said police.

"We have recovered a bag from his possession which contained tools used to slaughter cow, a country made pistol along with 4 live cartridges. Shekhar was wanted in cow slaughter case and had bounty of Rs 25,000 announced on his arrest. He has criminal history too with eight cases against his name," Singh added.