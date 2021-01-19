NOIDA holds its 201st board meet on infrastructural progress

Noida: The Noida Authority held it's 201st board meeting on Monday and discussed over key 18 matters related to development and other infrastructural progress in the city. Among the major decisions passed were allocation of land for building two new police stations, relaxations to group housing societies by accepting lease payments in instalments, easing the allotment process for industrial plots etc.



"Two new police stations have been proposed for Noida in Sector 106 and Sector 143 of Noida in the board meeting. Earlier, in the 200th board meeting, land to set up four other new police stations was also passed. The proposal has been sent to government for final approval," said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority.

The Authority board also took some key decisions on the fate of the sports city that has been planned in Sector 79 and Sector 150 which has been converted into group housing projects. The CEO said that no further sale by builders to sub builders of smaller plots to be done in the sports city project.

"The board has decided that till the sports facilities development is done, the authority will not provide occupancy certificates to any project. A Committee of Aceo/ legal/ planning/ finance has been formed to examine each sport city project and suggest way ahead in each. Apart from this, no further balance land will be given for sports city development till current sports development status is put on track. Projects where sport facilities development, as per norms is complete, their OC and other related formalities can proceed as per authority norms," added Maheshwari.

The meeting was chaired by Alok Tandon, commissioner infrastructure and industrial development, Uttar Pradesh government and chairman of Noida authority, Chief Executive officer of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Greater Noida Authority Narendra Bhooshan, CEO Yamuna Expressway Authority Arun Vir Singh and other senior authority officials.