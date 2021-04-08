Noida, Gzb: Vax takers turned away

Noida: The vaccine shortage has hit both Noida and Ghaziabad with several people having booked prior appointments getting turned back. While a fresh stock has arrived for both the districts on Wednesday, the new batch of doses is only sufficient for inoculation for 2-3 days.



While the district's target of vaccination for Wednesday remains low when compared to Thursday and Friday. There may be a shortage on Friday if the vaccine does not arrive in the next two days. On Wednesday, both the Noida and Ghaziabad districts received 4,000-5,000 doses each.

As per a senior health officer, over 10,000 doses are being administered in Noida every day with most of these being Covishield. The on-going vaccination is underway at 41 Centers across GB Nagar district which has significantly decreased for the past few days. Sources have said that the number of centers are being scaled down due to shortage of vaccination. The situation is similar in Ghaziabad with 65 centers with some of them inoculating as many as 400 beneficiaries daily. On Wednesday, around 3,300 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Ghaziabad while over 3,100 were administered vaccine in GB Nagar.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the increasing number of positive cases, the district health department has directed private hospitals such as Kailash, Yatharth, Prakash, Fortis, Jaypee and others to keep their designated Covid beds ready.