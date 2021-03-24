Noida, Gzb show significance spike in cases in March

Noida: A rising trend in Covid-19 cases is being witnessed in both Noida and Ghaziabad in the month of March as compared to the earlier months of 2021.



Comparing official figures from the past three months, it can be clearly observed that the number of cases in January and February remained low while a decline in positivity rate was also witnessed.

As per the official figures, the number of positive cases reported in January from Gautam Buddh Nagar were 315 which reduced to nearly half at 170 in February. However, in March, the number stands at 231 with more than a week remaining in the month.

In Ghaziabad, the number of positive cases too witnessed a spike in the month of March with a total of 28 positive cases reported in a single day at CPWD Training Centre on Hapur road in the second week of March. The number of cases reported in February from Ghaziabad were 190 while in March the numbers are 258 till Tuesday.

The positive rate in both the cities witnessed a rising trend after a brief decline in the early two months of the year. While in GB Nagar the positive rate stands at 3.3 per cent which is 3.2 per cent in neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Officials believe that the positivity rate may further go up around the Holi festival which is scheduled on March 28. At one time it was believed that both the cities will soon become free from the virus with over twice the number of patients getting cured daily as compared to the positive cases reported each day.

However, the trend remained same in January and till mid February but gradually overturned in March which witnessed more number of positive cases than daily discharge, thus posing a threat of the deadly Covid-19 virus again hitting the two smart cities.

Furthermore, a hike in positive cases were reported on Tuesday as well with 15 positive Covid-19 cases being reported from GB Nagar and 24 positive cases in Ghaziabad. The number of active cases in GB Nagar stands at 128 while Ghaziabad has 138 active cases.