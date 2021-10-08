Noida-Gr Noida Link Road expected to be ready in next 6 months

Greater noida: The much-awaited Link Road joining Greater Noida West with Noida Phase III is expected to be ready in next six months as the Noida Authority has resumed construction work which was stalled for nearly past one and half years. With the road being thrown open, it will benefit commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.



The road, joining Bisrakh Link Road to Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway over river Hindon has missed several deadlines in past.

Earlier, the project was delayed due to land acquisition issued but for more than past one year, the work was stalled as the CEO of Noida Authority found loopholes in construction work during an inspection and backlisted the contractor firm of the project.

The project was also badly hit by Covid pandemic for past one year, however, around four months back, the authority reissued tenders to resume the project and a new contractor was selected in September.

The incomplete road is already in use by the commuters who have to cross a rugged portion with dust and potholes.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting with officials on Tuesday and directed to speed up the construction work and complete the project without any further delay. On Wednesday, the contractual firm has resumed construction work of building ramps on both side of road connecting FNG expressway.

A senior Noida authority officer said that the only a short portion of road is to be constructed and if everything goes well, the road will be thrown open to commuters in next four months.

The road will connect Greater Noida at Sectors 1, 4, and 16A with Noida near Sectors 73, 74, 77, 78, 79, 84, 121, and 122. Once open, it will benefit lakhs of commuters and office goers who travel daily between Noida and Greater Noida as their travel time will be cut by half, to less than 20 minutes and the distance will be reduced by 7-8km.