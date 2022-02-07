Noida, Gr Noida homebuyers try best to be heard

Noida: As the Assembly elections draw nearer, voters in Noida and Greater Noida are raising their voice to protest against builders who are notorious in the cities for not providing basic amenities and maintenance facilities despite charging for it from residents.



While protests in some prominent areas have grown recently, with residents threatening to boycott the polls if their concerns are not addressed, in Noida's Sector-78 area, some protesting residents on Sunday had a run-in with their builders too.

In Sector-78's Antriksh Society, residents said they were forced to move into flats that were not yet fully built and that even after five years, they are yet to get the registry documents for the homes they had paid for. As they gathered in large numbers at the

builder's office for a peaceful demonstration, the builder refused to engage with them, following which the police were called to break up the agitation.

Meanwhile, residents of Gaur City Society in Greater Noida West on Sunday protested against their society's developer, who they alleged had charged a hefty amount for maintenance but services were not being delivered. Residents have warned that they will not cast their votes in upcoming assembly elections if their demands are not met.

Moreover, residents of 5th avenue in Gaur City, including women, children and elderly people, staged a protest against the builder. The residents said that even after the formation of the Apartment Owner's Association (AOA) in the society, the builder has denied handing over the society maintenance and is also refusing basic amenities to homeowners.

The president of society AOA, Anupam Jain, said that they have formed residents' association around three years back but still they are yet to get the common area maintenance (CAM) charges. "The builder is charging a hefty amount in the name of maintenance but nothing is being spent on the welfare of society and its residents," Jain said.

"The residents are deprived of basic amenities while there is a problem of water leakage in the basement which is making the structure weak and also leading to several water-borne diseases. Also, the builder has acquired a green area to convert into parking but no one is listening to our problems. We have decided not to cast vote in upcoming elections against any political party if our demands are not heard and will lead out campaign "No CAM No VOTE," added Jain.