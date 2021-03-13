Noida, Gr Noida authorities to organise special camps for home registrations throughout the month of March

Noida: In a bid to ease the house registry process and generate more revenue for the government, both the Noida and Greater Noida administrations have decided to set up special camps this month to help homebuyers execute their registry papers.



Officials said that these camps are being set up in group housing societies and sectors where housing units are ready to get registered.

As per a senior officer of the Registry Department, there are around 694 units in 30 builder's group housing projects and 10,000 units in different Amrapali projects across Noida that are set to start registry.

"During the special drive, all the related documents along with registration fees is to be done online. The documents must be signed by the buyer and builder's

representative before getting uploaded at the online portal," said Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Registrar-I, Noida.

"Officials from the registry department will then reach out to the buyer and get their registry done with biometric and photographs which will not take much time. We believe that the move will not only ease the registry process but will also generate revenue for the government," the officer further said, adding that the special drive will be carried out till March 30.

In Greater Noida, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNIDA, Narendra Bhooshan, has directed the Group Housing Department (GHD) to be present at the sub-registrar office in Dadri for registering flats during the special drive on March 9, 12, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30.

On Friday, registry camps were organised in Greater Noida west under which around 142 registries were executed. Detailing the registry process, a senior officer said that the authority clerk, the buyer and the builder's representative need to be present at the office to carry out the registration where they need to sign documents along with biometric signatures and photographs at the registry office.