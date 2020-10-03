NOIDA, GNIDA celebrate 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

noida/greater noida: On the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Noida Authority organised event and distributed cash prizes among sanitation workers along with paying tribute to the father of nation by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari.



During the event, those hotels, villages, market associations, schools, hospitals, healthcare clinics and government organisations who made contributed towards swachchh survekshan 2020 by maintaining proper cleanliness, thus making Noida attaining a higher rank in the drive were honoured by the authority. Officials said that 39 such organisations were provided honoured. The authority also set up sculptures made up of grass at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra.

Similarly, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) also organised an event where Narendra Bhooshan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) paid tribute to the father of the nation. While addressing a gathering during the event, the CEO directed authority officials to implement theories of Mahatma Gandhi in their work culture so that benefits can be directly provided to general public and they get benefitted with various development schemes of the authority. GNIDA has appointed a concessionaire to develop 14 villages of Greater Noida into smart villages. The agency will prepare plans to transform villages by developing facilities such as street light, link roads, sewerage system, electricity and others, informed a senior GNIDA officer on Friday.