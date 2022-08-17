Noida, Ghaziabad Police organise half marathon for women constables, kids

noida/ghaziabad: Police from both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts organised half marathon for women constables, children in order to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav week on Tuesday. Nearly 200 people participated in the nearly four kilometer long marathon organised in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Prizes were also distributed to the women constables who were in the top five.



As per the officials, the four kilometre long marathon began from outside commissionerate office in sector 108 of Noida. Nisha, posted at phase 3 police station finished first, the second place was occupied by Kanchan from Sector 39 police station. While the 3rd, 4th and the 5th position were secured by Sudesh- Sector 20 police station, Sadhna — reserve Police line and Akshita- from traffic department.

Ankita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida/ women safety) said that prize money were distributed among top five finishers. "Police personnels live a very hectic lifestyle and specially women who have to take care of their families, then give in their hundred percent at work too. They don't get time for themselves or their health. Running not only boosts your energy and metabolism but also keeps you active, so I keep advicing everyone to run on daily basis and even indulge in yoga as well. Such physical activities also keeps the body and mind fresh. This way they will lead a health lifestyle and will be able to do their duties more efficiently," she said.

A similar marathon was organised by the Ghaziabad police as well which started from CBI Academy on Hapur road and ended at Madhupan Bapudham police station. Cops said that nearly 150 people — women constables and children participated in it.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements