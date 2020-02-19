Noida: Four youths accused of molesting minor, absconding

Noida: The four youths who are accused of molesting a minor girl on her way to tuition classes and of threatening to burn her to death have gone absconding from their homes after the victim's family reported the matter to police, said Noida police officials.



The victim, a student of class Xth, was allegedly stalked and molested by four youths while she was returning home from her tuition classes in the Baans Balli market area on Thursday evening. Victim's family alleged that one of the four accused stopped her and asked her for the phone number. When she objected he slapped her and also thrashed a neighbour who came to her rescue.

However, the victim rushed to her house and narrated the ordeal to her parents. Later her family reached a nearby police post and an FIR, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at sector 20 police station against Sunny, Gokul, Laxman and Sanskar.

As the accused came to know about the FIR, they intercepted the victim on Friday

and threaten to burn her to death if she did not take the complaint back.

Rajaveer Singh Chauhan, Station House Officer of Sector 20 police station said that all the four accused went absconding from their homes since past few months. "All the four accused in the case belong to labour class and lives in slum areas

of sector 6 and sector 8 area of Noida. We have formed teams who are conducting raids at suspected locations to nab the culprits. We are expecting to arrest the culprits soon," said Chauhan.