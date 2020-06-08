Noida: Four dead after car falls in open drain

Greater Noida: Four middle aged men have died while one managed to survive with serious injuries after a speeding WagonR car lost control and fell into an open drain near Galaxy Vega society in Noida extension area on Sunday afternoon. Locals have alleged negligence on part of Greater Noida authority as how nearly a 20-feet drain has been left open from past many



years even after several complaints made.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as S Balakrishna, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, N Ram Subramanyam, a resident of Nirala Estate society in Greater Noida West, Jagdishan, a resident of Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad, Ronald Mica, a resident of Nirala Estate society. The person who survived in the incident has been identified as V Hariharan, a resident of sector 2 area in Noida.

"The incident occurred around 1 pm and a local person informed police through a police control room call. A team rushed to the spot and started to perform rescue operation. It seems like the Wagon R car, bearing registration number DL 8CW 9897, with five occupants was speeding at the time of incident. The car fell into the drain and crane was used to pull it out. All the five occupants of the car were rushed to hospital in a serious condition where doctors declared three persons dead on arrival while another man succumbed during treatment. The bodies of deceased have been sent to post mortem and their family have been informed," said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of Police (zone-II), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The officer further said that police have found beer can and snacks from the car. "It seems that the driver of car was drunk at the time of incident. However, we are waiting for post mortem reports to confirm," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that the drain was open and similar incidents of car falling into the drain have been reports in past too. A resident of Galaxy Vega society which is adjacent to the drain said that they have been reporting the matter to Greater Noida authority to cover the drain as it poses a threat to those living in the area. "Even after

repeated complaints from over past 2 years, the drain which is over 20 feet deep is still open and the driver of vehicle fails to notice the uncovered drain thus leading to fatalities,"

a resident of galaxy vega society said.