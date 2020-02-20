Noida flower show to begin on Feb 21

Noida: Noida authority to host 34th Noida flower show at Ramlila Ground in sector 21A of Noida between February 21 to 23. Officials said that this year, the theme will be Dianthus and over 3500 species of flower will be showcased in the flower show.



Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, on Thursday, held a review meeting with officials discussing the arrangements of the three days' event.

"The focus of the show is to highlight the air purifying plants and say no to plastic. There will be kiosk to give plants in exchange of plastic which will be organised by Human Touch Organisation. Nukkad Nataks are also being staged on the same topic. Emphasis on reducing waste is being tackled by holding of demonstration during the show," said Maheshwari.

As per a senior Noida authority officer, the corporate and organisation participants at the flower show will include SDMC, NDMC, Indian Navy, northern railways, Bharat Petrolium Corporation, Adobe, Greater Noida authority, Yamuna Expressway authority and schools like Delhi Public School have confirmed their participation in the event, the officer said.