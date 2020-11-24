NOIDA fines Haldiram's Rs 1 lakh for violating waste disposal norms

Noida: Acting strict on defaulting bulk waste generators, Noida Industrial Development Authority has imposed hefty fines including a major sweets shop, for not adhering to the rules of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Act 2016. Officials said that fines worth Rs 1 lakhs 35 thousand has been imposed on three bulk waste generators on Monday.



According to the officer on special duty with Noida authority, Indu Prakash Singh, said a surprise inspection was conducted at sector 18 market to find out whether the outlets were following the rules while disposing off their waste and found Haldiram's, a sweet and snacks manufacturer, Kotak securities and Kotak Bank.

"Fines worth Rs 1 lakhs 25 thousand has been imposed on Haldiram and Rs 5, 000 fine each has been imposed on Kotak securities and Kotak bank separately" said Singh while adding that the drive will further continue.

The officer further said that it is the responsibility of bulk waste generators to make proper arrangement for disposal of waste. However, the defaulter did not take any step in this regard and disposed off waste in a manner that violate the rules.