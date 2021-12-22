Noida farmers now intensify protest, go on indefinite hunger strike over compensation for land acquired for dev projects

Noida: It's been over four months since farmers in Noida are protesting against the Noida Authority over their pending demands. But since none of their demands have been fulfilled, the farmers have now intensified their protest and went on an indefinite hunger strike.



The farmers have said that they are even ready to sacrifice their lives if the authority does not listen to their demands. They are chiefly demanding hiked compensation against the plots that the authority acquired from them for various development projects — among their five-point demands.

Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhwir Pehelwan alias Sukhwir Khalifa said for the last few months, residents of 81 villages of Noida have been knocking on the doors of the Noida Authority with their demands but nothing has happened so far.

"We would welcome any support from any political party at the moment as the government in power is not listening to us. The farmers in Noida are suffering a lot and are fighting for their rights by leaving their homes and fighting for their children's future. Until and unless the authority accepts our demands, we are not going to leave," Pehelwan said.

At the same time, the opposition is trying to capitalise on this movement of farmers ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly polls. Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Sukhbir Pehalwan on the phone and said that if his government comes to power, he will fulfill every demand of the farmers.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh too had also joined the farmers' movement on Monday.