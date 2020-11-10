NOIDA expedites work on Chilla, Aghapur elevated roads

Noida: Noida authority has expedited work on two major infrastructural projects which are aimed to ease traffic congestion at major intersections of the city. Officials said that the work on both the projects is progressing as per schedule.

These projects include a 5.96 km-long Chilla elevated road from Sector 14 A to Mahamaya flyover and the 5.5 km-long Aghapur elevated road near Banghel. "Additional labour has been deployed to make up for the time lost due to lockdown. The numbers would be doubled up in upcoming days and we will ensure work is carried out round-the-clock in shifts" said a senior Noida Authority officer.

Once completed, the Chilla flyover is likely to ease congestion on Noida Expressway from sectors 14A and 15A and Film City. DSC road is likely to ease congestion on Sector 37-Bhangel stretch and NIPZ road to the industrial sectors of Greater Noida. The authority is focused to complete both the project by 2022.

The authority has completed a total of 1,094 Piles, 30 Pile Caps and 15 Pier Castings for the 4.5 km Bhangel-NEPZ Elevated Road, officer added.