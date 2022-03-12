Noida: DM forms panel to probe possible PNG leak last month

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate has formed a committee to investigate the matter and file a detailed report within a week in connection with the gas leak which came to light on February 24 when the residents from three sectors – 93, 128 and 137 – reported what they thought was a gas pipeline leak and complained of a foul smell emanating in the area.



According to the administration officials, the order was passed by the District Magistrate Suhas LY on March 9.

"We have formed a committee of four member which will consist of city magistrate Dharmendra Kumar, one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Gautam Budh Nagar district, an officer on special duty(OSD) from the authority and district supply officer Chaman Sharma," reads the order undersigned by the DM.

It further mentioned that the committee has been directed to submit its investigation report to the DM within a week.

Both police and the fire department started receiving calls from residents around 7pm on February 24. "The caller from Purvanchal Royal Park in Sector 137 stated there is a massive gas leak in the area, following which a police team was rushed to the spot and they stopped the main gas supply in the society," additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said.

IGL MD AK Jana said there was no gas leak from the company's network that supplies piped natural gas to households in Noida. "Our teams are in the field and have checked the pipeline network in a few sectors of Noida, where the smell has been reported. There is no leakage in the PNG network of IGL and no disruption in PNG supply," Jana said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said the administration had sought a report from IGL. "We have asked them for a report. The district supply officer has been asked to coordinate with IGL and find out what exactly happened," said Suhas LY.