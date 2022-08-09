NOIDA demolishes portion of politician Tyagi's house

Noida: Tightening noose over the self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, the Noida Authority demolished portion of Tyagi's house situated in Omaxe Grande society in 93B of Noida, which was illegally occupied. Failing to arrest him in past three days, the Noida police also declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for providing his information.



On Monday morning, the authority team along with police force reached the Grand Omaxe society taking two bulldozers to demolish the illegal extensions which Tyagi had made to his ground-floor residence which included the glass roof and wooden pillars. Later the workers used hammers to break the glass roof and the wooden panels in the narrow path.

"The portion which has been illegally encroached is common area and no construction can be done. After the matter came into our cognisance, we carried out a demolition drive," a senior Noida Authority official said.

The difficulties continued for Tyagi later in the day as the GST department along with senior Noida administration officers carried out inspection of Tyagi's residence and office in Banghel. The inspection was conducted to check for any illegal encroachment.

While the Gautam Buddh Nagar police failed to nab Tyagi even after 72 hours past the incident. Six police officials, including the station house officer of phase-II police station, has been suspended over laxity in duty.

"Four policemen, including a sub-inspector, were deployed at the residential tower but somehow six to seven men supporting Tyagi entered the society and tried to create ruckus. All the men are residents of Ghaziabad and are arrested by police. It was found that the station house officer of phase-II police station was negligent in duty while all the four cops deployed at society were also found to be irresponsible following which these cops have been suspended. Two personal security officers have been provided to the victim woman and her family in order to ensure their security," Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

The officer further said that a bounty of Rs 25, 000 has been declared on the arrest and whosoever will provide information of Tyagi. "Several police teams are conducting raids at various hide-outs in order to nab the accused. Police teams have been sent to Lucknow, Uttarakhand, Ghaziabad and other suspected locations where he could be hiding. Soon he will be arrested and put behind the bars. Gunda act has also been imposed against him," a senior police officer of Noida police said.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi's lawyer applied for surrender through his lawyer at CJM court in Surajpur of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The court has scheduled the matter for a hearing on August 10. Heavy police force remained deployed outside the court on Monday as police checked every vehicle since they assumed that Tyagi would surrender. Tyagi has been booked by police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a female resident of the society who had objected to him for planting trees in the common area of society.