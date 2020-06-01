Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services

Noida/Ghaziabad: Despite the government has provided various relaxations in lockdown 5.0, there has been no relief given for the movement of people between Noida and Delhi keeping in mind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.



As per the new guidelines issued by administration of both the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district, it has been decided that the borders of both these districts will remained sealed with the national Capital.

Suhas LY, District Magistrate, GB Nagar has issued guidelines for maintaining the status quo at the Delhi-Noida border, citing that the source of infection in 42 per cent of Coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi.

The DM has said that the inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those

directly involved in COVID-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

Similar guidelines have been issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate as well. The administration has also declared that previous guidelines will remain in force for opening of shops or markets.

"Fifty percent shops will be opened everyday in alternating manner in urban areas. Shopkeepers and market associations can modify and notify weekly holiday separately after consultation with the stake holders. All industrial activities outside containment zone are permitted while all activities permitted by the MHA or state guidelines shall be allowed. No seperate passes will be required for the same," said DM Suhas LY.