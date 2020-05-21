Noida-Delhi border sealed; shops, parks & dry cleaners can re-open: GB Nagar admin
Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued slew of guidelines which are aimed at giving relaxation in lockdown 4.0 while section 144 will continue to be imposed in the district till May 31. However, the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed except for movement of people associated with exempted services.
As per new guidelines issued, the administration has allowed re-opening of parks, printing press, dry cleaners while restaurants and sweet shops have been permitted only home delivery or take away.
"All shops in rural areas (except in villages notified by the local authorities) and those outside containment zones can open but will have to ensure social distancing. Weekly mandis' will not be allowed in urban areas but can be held in rural areas but should ensure social distancing. Shops will be closed at a time that allows workers and owners to return to their homes by 7 pm. No shops except those selling essential items like medicines would be allowed to stay open after 7 pm" the guidelines stated.
"Owners of all shops that will open in the district will have to ensure that employees wear face masks and
gloves and that there is availability of sanitizers so that customers do not get infected. Shop owners will not sell any product to any customer who comes without a face mask" it further added.
Also, the administration has clarified that maids, car cleaners, drivers and other service personnel will be permitted in areas outside containment zones. However, the RWAs are asking residents to take precautions or avoid calling maids if possible while in some cases they are permitting one house one maid.
Among the services will which remain closed till May 31 include Metro rail services, all educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces.
