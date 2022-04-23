Noida cyber police arrest two from Jamtara gang of online fraudsters

Noida: Noida's cyber cell police has busted a gang of online fraudsters for allegedly duping scores of people to the tune of several lakhs by taking remote acces of their mobile phones. Police on Friday said that two gang members have been arrested who used to put fake customer care numbers on google and pretended to be executives of companies.



According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz and Liyaqat Ahmed, natives of Meerut and Bijnor. Police investigations revealed that Riyaz is a post graduate diploma holder in computer applications.

The matter came to light after a retired CISF personnel approached police and stated that his daughter, who lives abroad, wanted to start internet banking facility of her ICICI bank account. "The complainant's daughter googled for the number and found a toll free number of the bank" said Triveni Singh, Superintendent of Police (UP Cyber Cell).

After a while, the woman received a call where the caller identified himself as the bank representative.

"He then convinced the woman to download a mobile application Quick Support in order to help her. Within no time, Rs 5.97 lakhs were transferred from her bank account linked to her mobile phone number registered with the bank" the SP said.

Following the complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections Information Technology Act was registered.

Police said that the two accused have their link with the infamous Jamtara gang. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they worked on the basis of commission. "In most cases the accused called people on pretext of providing them bank loans easily. The two had been active for the past five years and duped over 150 people. Till date they have estimatedly made over Rs 35 lakhs from duping" Singh added. Police said that they have identified the gang leader and would arrest him soon too.