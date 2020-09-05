NOIDA cracks whip on illegal construction

noida: Noida Authority continues to act strict on illegal construction and encroachment on the notified land under their anti-encroachment drive. In past 10 days, it has freed land worth nearly a hundred crores rupees from encroachers.



A senior officer of Noida Authority has said that anti-encroachment drives are being conducted in all the work circles around the city. The authority teams conduct survey of the area and identified illegal construction which are later demolished and the land is freed.

On Thursday, the anti-encroachment drives were conducted in village Mamura when the authority teams demolished illegal construction and freed around 3, 000 square meters of land with an estimated cost around Rs 30 crores. Officials have said that over three lakhs square meters of land worth two thousand crore rupees has been made free from encroachment by Noida authority under their drives.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has said that the authority has taken up a no tolerance police against any type of illegal construction in the city. She said that construction on the land notified by authority is illegal and will be demolished.