NOIDA cracks down on illegal encroachers

noida: Noida Authority on Friday carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive in village Gulawali and village Mohiapur of Noida and freed around 65 thousand square meters of land worth crores of rupees from the land mafia.



The drive was a part of continuing effort on the part of Noida Authority to free its illegally occupied land in various parts around the city.

"Our enforcement team with assistance from the district administration and police carried out an anti-encroachment drive and similar drives will continue in upcoming days also," a senior officer of Noida Authority.