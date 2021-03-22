Noida CP, DM hold meeting with RWAs in view of rising Covid cases

noida: Keeping in mind the recent spurt of Covid-19 cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate and police commissioner along with senior officials from health and police department, on Sunday, conveyed an online awareness meeting with the representatives of RWAs, community, traders and industry associations across Noida and Greater Noida discussing measures to combat spread of the virus.



The senior officials have been directed to conduct extensive awareness drive following Covid-appropriate behavior of social distancing, mask and sanitising properly. Emphasis was also laid on thermal scanning, use of Arogya Setu app, waste disposal, disinfection of lifts and common area, increased testing and better contact tracing were some other measures that were discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police have also issued guidelines for celebration of Holi, prior approval from administration or police is also must for Holi celebrations, an officer said. Noida police commissioner Alok Singh has insisted people to strictly follow guidelines while celebrating Holi and ensure minimum physical contact with social distancing.

The GB Nagar district has till now reported 25,739 total cases while nearly 8 lakh tests have been done with an overall positivity rate of 3.3 per cent. Officials said that positivity rate will further go up during the festive season, prompting authorities to strictly follow latest guidelines.