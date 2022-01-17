Noida: Covid FIR against Ch'garh CM after door-to-door campaign

noida: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Noida Police have registered an FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others, for allegedly flouting Covid-19 protocol by holding a door-to-door campaign in support of his party's candidate on Sunday.



The action comes on a compliant from the district election officer who ordered the police to register an FIR against all those who were present in the campaigning.

"Following the directions, an FIR has been registered at Sector 113 of Noida against Baghel and others under sections 269 (acts spreading disease), 270 (spread of disease), 188 (disobedience of public order) and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act. Notices have been issued and appropriate actions will be taken up," said a senior police official.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission on Saturday had extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 22 in the five poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, saying it would subsequently review the situation and issue fresh instructions.

However, Baghel participated in a door-to-door campaign in Noida for the Congress party candidate, Pankhuri Pathak, who will contest in the assembly polls which are scheduled on February 10.

While addressing media, Banghel said that other parties are either politicising in the name of caste or playing 'religion politics', but no one is talking about common people, except for his party. "From youth, farmers, women to backward communities we are taking everyone along," he said.