Noida: Cop tests +ve

New Delhi: A sub-inspector (SI) with Uttar Pradesh police, associated with emergency 112 helpline in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was tested positive for Covid-19, said police officials on late Tuesday night. Cops said that the SI was already under home quarantine in Ghaziabad district after he showed symptoms.



A senior police officer said that at least 15 police officers from Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been traced and were quarantined. "The sub-inspector was engaged on duty in containment zone. Family members, relative and other cops who had come into his contact were sent to quarantine. The source of infection is being investigated," the officer added.

The district health officials said that the case will be counted in Ghaziabad district as the patient is a native of Ghaziabad and was at home quarantine.

However, no new positive Covid-19 case was reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday

On Wednesday, 12 positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Ghaziabad taking the total number to 116. Out of the total cases, 54 patients have been completely cured and discharged from hospital while there are still 60 active patients who are getting treated for Covid.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration also arranged a roadways

bus service on Wednesday evening to ferry nearly 700 migrant workers from Morta

area who were stranded in district after lockdown and belonged to various districts of Uttar Pradesh.