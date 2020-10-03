Noida cop at forefront of migrant crisis succumbs to COVID-19

Noida: An inspector in Gautam Buddh Nagar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said, recalling his exemplary work as a "frontline warrior" during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.



Amit Kumar Singh, in his 40s, was also heading the Phase 3 police station, the officials said.

"He was admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. He was admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) where he passed away on Saturday morning," according to a police statement.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said Singh was a "dedicated, disciplined, well behaved and popular" policeman.

"His work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, during which he reached out to the people and helped them, had made him popular among the public. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the police department," it stated. Police Commissioner Alok Singh tweeted, Salute you our frontline warrior. We stand united as a strong family in this hour of grief. May God bless this noble soul."