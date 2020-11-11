NOIDA CEO holds review meet with health officials

Noida: Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, held a review meeting with officials of public health department on Tuesday. The CEO directed them to finish work at all these projects without any further delay and set fresh deadlines for all.



Two officers on special duty have been assigned to look after these works which include biomethanisation works, C&D waste, sweeping, MRF center and other related

works.

It was also decided in the meeting that separate officers will be designated for each of these works and a deadline for one week will be set to finish the work. For sanitisation works, the workers will be assigned in eight hours shift with two hours rest time.

The meeting was focused to get Noida an improved rank an upcoming Swacch Sarvekshan.