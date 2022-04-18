NOIDA celebrates 47th foundation day

Noida: Noida Authority celebrates it's 47th foundation day on Sunday and organised series of events which included sports, cultural and drama events. The smart city which has come into being as an industrial hub on April 17, 1976 is celebrating the foundation day with organising three days programme starting from April 16 to 18.



On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion, Nand Gopal Nandi joined the programme organised at Balak inter college at Sector 91. The Minister kicked off and laid foundation stone for as many as 81 different development works worth Rs 108 crore. Among these projects worth Rs 46.73 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones for projects worth Rs 56.38 crore were laid. While speaking on the occasion, the minister compared Noida with Kashmir. "Like Kashmir is the crown of the whole of India. Similarly, Noida is the crown of the whole of Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Strict action is being taken against the criminals providing a favourable environment to the industries of Noida and Greater Noida. Today UP is said to be the best industrial state in the whole of India," the Minister said.