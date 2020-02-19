Noida Authority set to inaugurate multi-level underground parking lots

Noida: Surface parking along the roads in Film City sector 16A and sector 1 areas of Noida will end soon as the Noida Authority is set to inaugurate its multi-level underground parking lots in both these sectors by March-end. Authority believes that once operational, the multi-level parking facility will



end the parking woes in both the areas.

The roads in these two sectors get spilled with vehicles with haphazard surface parking on roads creating a problem for commuters thus leading to traffic congestion in working hours. Multi-level parking in sector 18 area of Noida is already operational while another such parking facility is ready to be inaugurated soon.

As per a senior Noida authority officer, the construction work on these two underground multi-level car parking is in its last stage.

"The Multi-level car parking facility in sector 16A, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 110 crore, will hold a capacity to park 1,292 vehicles while the other in sector 1 will cater to 534 vehicles and is constructed at a cost of Rs 47 crore. Both these parking facilities will be ready for operations within a month and will end issues caused by surface parking along the road," a senior Noida authority officer informed.

The officer further said that nine shops have also been constructed in sector 16A multi-level parking area and soon schemes will be floated for selling these shops.

An inspection of these two sites, among other major infrastructural projects in the city, was done by Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, on Wednesday. The CEO directed officials of concerned work circles and officials of Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) to expedite the construction work.

The authority is also planning a Skywalk for pedestrians in sector 1 area near Indian Oil building which will benefit those commuting to a nearby metro station. The CEO also inspected a 240-bed capacity's government hospital in sector 39 area of Noida.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been called by the CEO on Tuesday with officials of UPRNN to discuss the

development of the under-construction infrastructural work in the city.