Noida Authority okays flyover over Parthala Chowk

Noida: In a bid to decongest one of the busiest intersections of the city, the Noida authority has finally approved a flyover over Parthala chowk which is expected to relieve motorists travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad using this stretch.



As per a senior Noida authority officer, Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DITMS) has been selected as consultant for the project. "A tentative budget of Rs 76 crores has been approved for the project, however, DITMS is working on final estimates and design details of the project" the officer said.

The officer added that if everything remains in favour, the flyover is expected to the completed within next two years. "The flyover will connect sectors 121 and 123 and will be built along Vikas Marg

which will be parallel to the upcoming metro corridor towards Noida extension" the officer added.

As of now, commuters travelling from Noida to Ghaziabad and Greater Noida have to use the stretch which causes long traffic snarls during peak hours. Another road leading to Bisrakh which is in its last stage of completion but is still being used by many is expected to relieve pressure from Parthala Chowk.