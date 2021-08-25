Noida authority launches online facility for approving building plans

Noida: From now onwards, the building plan approval can be sought online in Noida with the Noida authority launching online map approval facility from Tuesday. The authority aims to cut off the time taken up during the whole process and to bring transparency.



All the building plans — new construction and modification in the old, will be submitted on the web portal — http://completion.noidaauthorityonline.com/Account. The concerned architects of project will be able to submit the applications.

As per a senior Noida authority officer, the application can be submitted online which has to be disposed off within 90 days. "The application will be uploaded online by the architect, and the system will scrutinise the plans based on city's building rules and zoning plans. All decisions regarding an application will be communicated through SMS and can also be tracked online," said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida authority.

Along with this, the Noida authority along with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will provide internship training to a total 860 students pursuing engineering, architecture, signalling and networking courses from any government or private institutions.

The Noida authority will handhold two batches of 250 students in a year while the NMRC will provide skill training to 360 students in a year. The internship programme will be launched from August 25 while the training will be conducted from September 21. A fees of Rs 4,000 will be charged for pursuing internship for a period of time four to eight months while beyond that, the fee will be increased to Rs 6,000.