Noida Authority holds 'Swachhta Pink Marathon'

Noida: On the occasion of international women's day, Noida authority on Tuesday organised Swacchta Pink Marathon at Noida stadium. A total of 980 people including children, women and elderly persons participated in the race. Also during the event, prizes and awards were distributed to women sanitation workers and security personnels for acknowledging their work done.

The event was divided into 5 categories, according to the age group of women's athletes. Categories were Group 1 (Age: 20-30 years), Group 2 (Age: 31-40 years), Group 3 (Age 41-50 years), Group 4 (Age 50-60 years), Group 5 (Age 60+ years). For every category the prize value is the same, 1st prize -15,000, 2nd prize - 11,000, 3rd prize - 5, 100.



The participants were dressed in pink coloured outfits and which were distributed by Noida authority. The race was flagged off by Noida authority Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Praveen Mishra. Later in the day, Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari distributed awards and prizes to female sanitation workers and security guards.

