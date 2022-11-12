Noida Authority holds 207th board meet, approves structural audit of buildings

Noida: Addressing the long pending demands of flat buyers, the Noida Authority has approved structural audit of buildings. Officials have said that the guidelines have defined the role of the authorities, developers, apartment owners' associations and other stakeholders for the buildings.



As per officials, the developer will have to submit the structural audit report from the empaneled IITs/NITs/specialist institutions, before the issue of partial or full occupancy certificate.

"After the issuance of occupancy certificate, structural audit will be conducted from specialist institutions for major category structural defects after examination by the committee constituted on the complaint of structural defect," said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida Authority.

"If the structural audit report comes negative, the structural defect will be rectified by the builder for buildings which are less than 5 years old. For buildings of more than 5 years, structural audit and structural defects will be removed by the Apartment Owner's association (AOA)," added Maheshwari.

The Authority will also inform Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) who will oversee the action taken by the builder to rectify the deficiencies found after getting the audit done by the empaneled agency.

The decision was taken in Noida Authority's 207th board meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Noida Authority Chairman and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar.

Apart from the structural audit, the Noida Authority board has also implemented a pet/stray dog policy owing to the increasing attack on humans by dogs. The policy has been decided by the Authority following guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region, said Noida Authority officials. Under the new policy, registration of pet dogs/cats is mandatory to be done till January 31, 2023, penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

"The registration process is easy and can be done online by visiting the Noida Authority website. Sterilisation/anti rabies vaccination of pets is also mandatory and in case of violations, a fine of Rs 2,000 per month will be imposed after March 1, 2023," CEO Maheshwari informed. The CEO also informed that separate feeding areas for strays will be built. If there is any incident reported by any pet, the owner will be fined Rs 10,000 along with medical treatment of the victim.