Noida Authority CEO holds review meeting on Ganga water supply

NOIDA: In order to expedite work on ongoing infrastructure and other development projects, Noida Authority CEO held a review meeting with officials of various departments on Friday and directed them to finish work in all these projects without any further delay.



"Around nine sectors are being developed by the Authority along the Noida Greater Noida Expressway which include Sector 145, 151, 155, 156, 157 and 163-66. The work of laying roads along five per cent developed plots is underway in Sector 145 while the other facilities including water pipeline are expected to be complete soon. The CEO directed officials to prepare work plan for development of Sector 151 and finish all related works by December," a senior Noida authority officer said.

The CEO also discussed with officials the progress in development of Habitat Center, flyover at parthla chowk, start-up hub in phase-II and other beautification work. She remained clear that all necessary formalities should be completed at the earlier so that the public can be benefitted by these infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the Authority is maintaining supply of 240 MLD Ganga water for Noida from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam's Ganga water plants in Siddharth Vihar and Pratap Vihar of Ghaziabad through a well-laid piped network and reservoirs. "Around 40 MLD Ganga water is supplied to Noida from Pratap Vihar plant while 192 MLD Ganga water is supplied through Siddharth Vihar plant," the CEO tweeted.