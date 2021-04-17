Noida Authority celebrates 40th foundation day

noida: It's a moment of joy for residents of Noida as their city is turning 45 year old today. The city had come into being as an industrial hub on April 17, 1976.



In past one year when the whole world had been going thorough pandemic, the Noida Authority has done appreciable works in terms of cleanliness, providing transparent work culture, builder-buyer issues, farmer land compensation matter, increasing land bank and green cover. The authority has also attracted investments worth thousands of crores in past three years.

"Since 2017, Noida Authority has received investment worth over Rs 8, 019 crore in terms of land allotment under industrial, residential, institutional and other schemes. Nearly half a dozen new sectors are also being developed in outskirts of the city which will contribute around 218 hectares of land to Noida's land bank," a senior Noida Authority officer said.

In terms of infrastructure development work, the Noida Authority has dedicated several development projects to the Noida residents which have been constructed to the tune of over three thousand crore. To name a few, they include multi-level car parking, elevated road, district hospital, power house and others.