Noida Authority approves golf course, club in sector 151A

Noida: In a major infrastructural growth to smart city Noida, the Noida authority, on Friday, approved development of new golf course, club, heliport and adventure sports zone in sector 151A. Officials said that construction of a Convention and Habitat Centre in sector 94 of Noida has also been approved.



As per a Noida authority officer, a tentative budget of Rs 90 crore has been approved for the golf course and the club in Sector 151, while the estimates are yet to be made for the heliport and the adventure sports zone.

"Noida authority board has selected M/s RT and Associate Pvt limited for the project. A report to check feasibility of the project will be prepared by IIT. Apart from this, a sum of Rs 684 crore has been approved for the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre in Sector 94 for social and cultural events," the officer said.

The decisions were taken during the 198th board meeting of the authority held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and CEOs of Greater Noida Authority Narendra Bhooshan and Yamuna Expressway Authority Arun Vir Singh were also present during the meeting.

The board has approved 45 proposals out of 47 proposals, including supplementary which were presented before the board. Among the other major decisions taken in the board meeting include a startup hub to be developed at Multi-level parking premises in sector 38A of Noida.