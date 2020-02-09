Noida Authority approves 18 infrastructural works

Noida: Noida Authority on Sunday laid foundation stone and inaugurated 18 different infrastructural projects built at a cost of Rs 2334.71 lakh in seven different work circles around the city.

Among the projects which were approved by the authority include reinforcement of two roads in sector 62 and sector 123 of Noida, renovation of a marriage home in sector 12, sewerage and drainage related works in various sectors and villages and a modern marriage home in sector 93B of Noida.

Officials said that foundation stone and inauguration of ten projects at a cost of Rs 1447.07 lakh in work Circle 6, 7, 8 and 9 have been approved during the ceremony while eight infrastructural works were approved in work circles 1, 4 and 5 of Noida during the ceremony held at sector 12 marriage home on Sunday.

The ceremony was performed under the presence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari along with Member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma and MLA Noida Pankaj Singh and other senior Noida Authority officials and representatives of various RWAs.