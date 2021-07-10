Noida Authority a step closer to Master Plan of Dadri-Ghaziabad-Noida Investment Region

NOIDA: Stepping towards a major infrastructure growth, the Noida Authority on Friday signed an MoU with School of Planning and Architecture and awarded the work for designing and preparing the master plan for Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) which is to be developed in 80 villages of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr district.



The MoU was signed in presence of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari between Additional CEO Neha Sharma and director of SPA, New Delhi Dr. PSN Rao. CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the Master Plan and operative model is to be submitted within 10 months.

"The DNGIR will be developed in 80 villages — 60 villages from Bulandshahr district and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar that are located between Khurja and Dadri areas. The area will be spread in over 200 square kilometers which is equivalent to the total area of Noida. The project will be the most important investment regions of the state and will contribute to the future development of the district," the CEO informed.

As per a senior Noida authority officer, the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region is part of Western dedicated front corridor (WDFC) which is extended from Delhi to Mumbai. Among the eight investment regions at WDFC, one will be developed in Noida.

Officials believe that it will be a crucial destination to attract industrialists and entrepreneurs to the belt who looking for land in UP close to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

In the meeting, the Director of SPA, Dr. PSN Rao gave presentation and informed about the process of designing the Master Plan-2041. He said that a market analysis will be conducted before preparing the master plan report while the options of land pooling for development of project will also be explored. The CEO emphasised on sustainable development and preserving the environment while developing the DNGIR.

Apart from this, the authority will also launch a residential plot scheme of over 200 plots in the newly developed sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While a golf course is already coming up in sector 151, these plots are located in the same vicinity. CEO Ritu Maheshwari has set a deadline of July 31 to launch the scheme.