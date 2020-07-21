Noida and Gzb last NCR cities to offer home isolation after state govt order

Noida/Ghaziabad: With the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issuing an order to allow home isolation for asymptotic or low-risk COVID-19 patients, both the Noida and Ghaziabad districts are preparing to tackle the situation and set up consistent monitoring of patients at home.



So far, the UP government has not allowed home isolation but has now offered hotels as well as home isolation options for asymptomatic patients. The state government has also issued a set of guidelines for those patients who will remain in home isolation.

Explaining the details, a senior administrative officer of GB Nagar said that it needs to be ensured that all family members have separate rooms and toilets while they remain at home. "Those patients with low immunity will not be allowed home isolation while a caretaker to keep a track of patient's health condition for 24 hours a day must be there," the officer said while adding that the caretaker will be provided training to operate medical kits which include pulse oximeters, thermometers and other equipment.

The officer added that the home isolation period will be taken as completed after 10 days of testing positive and no fever for at least three days. "After completion of this period, the person will have to remain at his home for the next seven days and there is no need of re-testing," said the officer.

Apart from this, the field officer of the area will constantly remain in touch with the patient to monitor the condition and timely details will be uploaded on the state COVID portal. "The field officer will ensure testing of all close contacts of the patients and family members. In case of any serious symptoms being seen in the patient, the caretaker will immediately inform the district health department to seek medical attention," the officer added.

With the implementation of home isolation, the officials believe that it will help decrease the burden on hospitals and doctors allowing them to give more attention to

serious cases.