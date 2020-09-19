Noida and Ghaziabad to now audit COVID-19 deaths

ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all the districts across state including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to follow a prescribed format to inform the State government about Covid-19 deaths within 12 hours. The government has also asked officials to conduct an audit of deaths reported due to Covid-19.



According to officials, the order have been issued by additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad to all the district magistrates and CMOs. The information is based on nine specific points, including patient's ailing history, referral status and whether he/she was put on ventilator or oxygen support before death.

"The state government wants a necessary audit of death due to Covid-19 at hospitals under the health and family welfare department as well as private hospitals for analysis," a senior officer said.

As per orders, the hospitals will have to keep a record of patient's oxygen saturation level and the duration for which patient has been admitted. While in case if the patient has been referred from other hospital, the details of stay at previous hospital as well as details of oxygen support system if taken. On the basis of data collected from hospitals, the chief medical officer of the district will conduct a review of Covid deaths and upload the information on the portal within 12 hours.