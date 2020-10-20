Noida and Ghaziabad see dismal attendance as schools reopen

noida/ghaziabad: Despite both State and Central governments allowing schools reopen in Noida and Ghaziabad from Monday onwards, only 20 to 25 per cent of parents opted to send their kids to school. While schools also maintained proper social distancing between students in classrooms, many who came without masks had to go back.



Following the Centre's guidelines, the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts allowed reopening of schools for students from Class IX to XII. Nearly 50 per cent schools, including private and government from both the districts reopened on Monday but with less than 10 per cent attendance.

In Noida, around 151 government schools reopened along with a few CBSE schools. There are around 130 CBSE schools in GB Nagar that preferred to reopen later this week. The classrooms remained vacant while in many schools, only two to three students attended the classes.

Similarly in Ghaziabad, out of the total of around 400 government and private schools, only 200 schools reopened on Monday, recording only 10-15 per cent attendance. Many private schools chose to remain closed as only very few parents gave their consent.