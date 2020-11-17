Noida and Ghaziabad plan to double daily COVID testing

Noida/ghaziabad: With spurt in Covid cases being reported in neighbouring Delhi, the administration of both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district have decided to increase testing to nearly double the number. Administration is mainly focused on conducting more tests in border areas such as Vaishali, Khora, Sahibabad, Loni and others.



As per officials, earlier, their daily target for antigen testing was set to 2,000 tests per day which has now increased to 3,500 while the number of RT-PCR tests will remain the same as 1,100 tests per day. The administration will also ramp up the manpower by around 25-30 per cent for increased testing.

Meanwhile, a total of 84 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday taking the total number of positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 20, 420. Officials said that 100 more patients were discharged from hospital on Monday while 1,209 patients are still receiving treatment.

In Ghaziabad, the total number of positive cases reported on Monday are 158. One death due to Covid-19 were also reported from Ghaziabad on Monday taking the death toll to 88.