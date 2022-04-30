Noida: After VHP, Bajrang Dal members beat up cops, case registered, one held & let out

noida: Following the clash between Noida police and members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) inside a police station on Thursday evening, the Noida police have booked nearly 60 unidentified person, including a VHP functionary, who was arrested by police but later released on bail, said police on Friday.

On Thursday around 4 pm, members of both the Hindu Dal reached Sector 39 police station to talk to the cops, who had detained a 13-year-old boy, a Hindu, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl from a minority community. Suddenly a heated argument broke out between cops and members of the two outfits, and during exchange of blows, five policemen suffered injuries.

"Police had arrested a man identified as Ganga, who led the incident, but he was later released on lack of evidence. We have received several video footage of the scuffle and are scanning them to identify those who were behind the incident. Soon actions will be taken up against them," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, said.

"We are also holding talks with senior leaders of both these political groups to help police identify those who have created ruckus inside police station and tried to disrupt law and order," Singh added.

The FIR has been registered on compliant filed by constable Anil Kumar. Kumar mentioned that a group of nearly 50-60 men wearing similar outfits started agitating outside the police station.

"Four of my colleagues and I tried to reason with them, but they kept shouting slogans. Led by Ganga, they initially hurled abuses at us and then attacked us. They even tore our uniforms," Kumar said in the complaint.

Police had registered an FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in connection with the incident.