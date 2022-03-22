Noida: After gunfight, police arrest member of 'Screwdriver Gang'

Greater Noida: Following a late night gun battle with police, a member of Screwdriver Gang carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head has been nabbed by the Greater Noida's Beta-2 police team late on Sunday.



Police said that the gang has several cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura and Rajasthan and are also involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and assault in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Hemant, a native of district Aligarh. The encounter took place about two kilometers ahead of the zero point on Yamuna Expressway. "Police received tip-off about the movement of accused and checking was performed. The accused was signalled to stop, however, he tried to flee and opened fire on police. Police had to retaliate and in cross firing, the accused sustained bullet injury in his leg," said Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

The officer further said that the accused is a vicious type of robber who fraudulently earned illegal money by cheating and robbing people. "The gang members used to offer lifts at low fares. They snatch away ATM and bank cards and threaten people to withdraw money from ATM. We have already arrested 4 of his associates by the police station Beta-2 and sent to jail," added Kumar.

Police have recovered a stolen motorcycle, an illegal firearm with 2 live cartridges, a .315 bore country made pistol from the possession of the accused. One accomplice of the accused identified as Twinkle managed to escape the spot but we are searching for him and soon he will be arrested.