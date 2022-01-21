NOIDA adopts 100% mechanical approach to sewer cleaning, distributes safety kits to staff

Noida: The Noida Authority on Thursday said that they are adopting a 100 per cent mechanical approach to sewer cleaning in order to ensure safety of sanitation workers. The authority also distributed all equipped safety kits to over 170 sanitation workers attached with water department of the Noida Authority and engaged in cleaning of water tanks and sewerage lines.



On Thursday, an event was organised by Noida Authority to acknowledge the work done by workers and employees of water/sewer department where the Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari distributed certificates and uniforms to the employees to appreciate their contribution in sewer cleaning.

"The safety of sanitation workers is our first priority and we are adopting a 100 per cent approach towards mechanical cleaning of water tanks and sewer lines.

"Our 171 safaimitra have been now equipped with safety gears as per CPHEEO norms. They were also rewarded for their valuable contribution to the sewer cleaning of Noida," said Maheshwari.

"Noida has always been known for cleanliness which is all because of the sanitation/cleanliness staff. Earlier, the works which were done manually have now been mechanised. We have modified machines that are equipped to look after any type of sewer network. These machines will not only make our city more clean but will also ensure safety of our sanitation workers," Maheshwari added.

The Noida Authority has claimed that they have appropriate machinery available for mechanised cleaning of sewer tanks. These machines include super-sucker machine, jetting and suction machine, bolero mounted jetting machines and other equipments. In the safety kits, the sanitation workers will now be equipped with PPE kit, mask, helmet, gum boot, oxygen cylinder, reflexive jackets and others.